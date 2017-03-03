Basketball event aims to bring young people and law enforcement together

It was a night of fun for kids as they got the chance to play basketball at the Boys and Girls Club in Holyoke.

The event aims to bring young people and law enforcement closer together.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said every law enforcement officer showed up purely to encourage and support the kids on the court.

"The interaction with the coaches and the youth and the encouraging them and the staying in school we absolutely have been seeing some kids who were on the verge of dropping out but now they're in 10th and 11th grade," said Program Manager of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, Caisse.

This is the 6th year of the Holyoke safe neighborhood initiative and they look forward to the upcoming years as well.

