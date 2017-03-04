Stabbing victim shows up at Mercy, police arrest " his friend"

A Springfield resident has been taken into custody over allegations he stabbed his friend after "drinking and smoking marijuana" together.

Springfield Police Captain Keenan confirmed with Western Mass News that they were originally notified of the situation at 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

A stabbing victim had shown up at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield via private transportation police say.

"He was stabbed in the lower back, right side," said Keenan.

Sgt. John Delaney adds the victim was wounded above the kidney.

As of 7:15 a.m. Saturday, the victim was in surgery at Baystate Medical Center after being transported there from Mercy.

"(He's) expected to survive," explained Keenan.

Police have been able to make an arrest in connection to the crime.

"The victim informed officer that he was stabbed by his friend at 140 Chestnut St. ... after drinking and smoking marijuana," noted Delaney, "(So) Officers went to the address and arrested Mr. Matias."

Neftali Marcial Matias of 140 Chestnut Street has been charged and is being held at police headquarters.

"He was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon," added Keenan.

The weapon he allegedly used, a knife, was recovered at the scene of the crime by the Springfield Police Major Crime Unit.

The stabbing incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

