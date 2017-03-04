Mostly sunny, windy and very cold today. Wind chills near zero this afternoon.

The cold front that brought the snow showers and snow squalls to the region last evening has moved out but bitterly cold air has moved in behind the front. In Berkshire County, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10am for wind chills of -15 to -24! A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect for all of Western Mass from midnight tonight until 7 am tomorrow morning.

High pressure will keep us dry and sunny today, but we stay cold and very blustery. Wind gusts will continue at 30-40 mph and our high temperatures will only climb into the upper teens and lower 20s! Wind chills will hover near 0 much of the day. It will remain windy tonight and with clear skies temperatures will drop to near zero in the Springfield area with the potential for some of the colder spots to drop below zero. Wind chills overnight could drop to -15 to -25.

With high pressure in control, we stay dry and mainly sunny Sunday and Monday with milder daytime temps, but very cold nights. Temperatures will be back to ‘mild' by Tuesday as our next storm system moves from the Great Lakes to the Hudson Bay. We will have more clouds and scattered showers during the day, then a period of rain Tuesday night with a cold front. It doesn't get colder right away this time, but we do dry out to end the week.

