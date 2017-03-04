State Police release new photo of wanted fugitive

Authorities have released a new photo of a suspect wanted in connection to the killing of an Everett man whose decomposing body was discovered last weekend.

State Police put out the latest picture of 47-year-old, David Grossack on Friday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced Thursday that a warrant had been issued for Grossack, who is believed to be homeless and was last seen in the Boston area.

Officials say Grossack is a suspect in the killing of 65-year-old Francis Brescia, whose body was found in his Everett apartment on Saturday by his landlord. A medical examiner identified several traumatic injuries.

Police don't believe the killing was a random act.

Grossack is described as 6-foot-2 and about 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Everett police.

"He has a tattoo on the back of his left hand, near the knuckle of his index finger," noted State Police.

"In addition to the warrant for Mr. Brescia’s murder, Grossack is the subject of additional warrants in Massachusetts for unrelated charges," State Police said, adding, "He has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions in Massachusetts and California for crimes ranging from assault and battery, domestic abuse, carrying a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and lewd conduct."

If you have any information that could help authorities with this case, you are urged to contact the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

