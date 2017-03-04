Warwick mother and 4 children killed in house fire

Tragedy today in western Mass. as a mother and her 4 children lost their lives in a house fire in Warwick early Saturday morning.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and local authorities confirmed the news just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday during a press conference at town hall.

The fire broke out sometime before 12:45 a.m. which was when emergency personnel were notified of the flames.

"We had a fully engulfed house, we had two occupants that were running down the driveway and that's when we were told there were more occupants in the house," said Warwick Fire Chief Ron Gates

The home is located at 405 Richmond Road.

"Two members of the family were able to escape the dwelling, and we have since located five members of the family that were lost in this fire," said the State Fire Marshal.

Fire Chief Ron Gates said there are no fire hydrants on Richmond Road. Firefighters had to draft water about a half a mile away from the house but unfortunately the fire was fully engulfed by the time crews arrived.

State Police, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Warwick Fire and Police Departments, are all investigating this situation.

"At this point were prepared to say this is a fire that started from an accidental cause. There was a 911 call received from this location, we are analyzing the information received from the call. Early reports were that there was a fire in the kitchen believed to be related from a wood stove," said the State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal continued to say they are not identifying the victims, but both the mother and father were involved in local government since they moved to Warwick 6 or 8 years ago.

