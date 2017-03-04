Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight. Wind and bitterly cold overnight

After a windy and very cold afternoon and bitterly cold night is on the way. If you are going to be out and about tonight be sure to bundle up. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect for Berkshire county from 10pm tonight until 9am Sunday morning and for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from midnight tonight until 7am Sunday morning.

It will remain windy tonight and with clear skies temperatures will drop to near zero in the Springfield area with the potential for some of the colder spots to drop below zero. Wind chills overnight could drop to -15 to -25.

With high pressure in control, we stay dry and mainly sunny Sunday and Monday with milder daytime temps, but very cold nights. Temperatures will be back to ‘mild' by Tuesday as our next storm system moves from the Great Lakes to the Hudson Bay. We will have more clouds and scattered showers during the day, then a period of rain Tuesday night with a cold front. It doesn't get colder right away this time, but we do dry out to end the week.

