Freezer motor caused fire at Springfield restaurant

It was a scary moment for one restaurant in Springfield when an freezer motor reportedly caught on fire.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner told Western Mass News crews responded to the Sabor A Quisqueya restaurant on St. James Avenue just before noon on Saturday.

Leger said firefighters were brought to the back of the restaurant where they discovered an overheated freezer motor.

That motor caused under $5,000 in damage inside the restaurant. No one was hurt from the fire.

