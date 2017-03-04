Fallen soldier laid to rest in Ware

Family and friends said their final good-byes to Private First Class Brian Odiorne as he was laid to rest in his hometown of Ware.

Many came to pay their respects to the fallen soldier on Saturday at the Odiorne at All Saints Church.

Army Private First Class Brian Odiorne was only 21-years-old when he died in a non-combat related incident in Iraq on February 20.

The Massachusetts Patriot Guard riders came to support the Odiorne family.

"We all care about our veterans and first responders. It's our way of giving back its our way of showing respect and we know what they do day in and day out. This kid gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Roland Gratton of the Massachusetts Patriot Guard riders.

The Odiorne family says they are thankful for everyone's support during this very difficult time.

