Officials: peaceful turnout during UMass 'blarney blowout'

More than 2,000 UMass Amherst students gathered on campus for a fun-filled day of partying.

The first weekend of March is known for the university's 'Blarney Blowout' where students celebrate St. Patrick's Day ahead of time since they're away on spring break on the day of the holiday.

This year, students attended a free concert at the Mullins Center. Several emergency personnel were at the campus to make sure everyone was safe.

During the concert, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and seven people were treated on campus for alcohol intoxication.

UMass officials said the cold weather along with extensive planning helped ensure a safe and overall peaceful day for the town and the campus.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.