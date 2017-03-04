2 women from NY arrested in North Adams - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

2 women from NY arrested in North Adams

Mugshots courtesy of: North Adams PD Mugshots courtesy of: North Adams PD
NORTH ADAMS, MA

Two women from New York were arrested in North Adams on Friday.

Members of the Berkshire County Drug Task force were sent to the city for a search warrant on Willow Dell Street.

According to North Adams police, during the search warrant officers discovered approximately 21 grams of crack cocaine and around $1,000 in cash. 

Shanta Chisholm and Lavetta Hill both of Troy, New York were placed under arrest. 

Chisholm was charged with trafficking cocaine, and Hill faces a Class B possession of cocaine. 

