Southwick police seek help in identifying Rite Aid shoplifting suspects

Police in Southwick are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who they say stole from Rite Aid.

The two women pictured in the surveillance photos are believed to be mother and daughter.

Police said they stole a substantial amount of merchandise from the store located on College Highway.

If you know either of these women, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department by calling 413-569-5348.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.