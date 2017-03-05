Ludlow man identified as pedestrian who was struck and killed in East Longmeadow

Police say the man who was struck and killed on Shaker Road in East Longmeadow Friday evening was from Ludlow.

William Conway was 50-years-old.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Michael Ingalls confirmed his identity with us Sunday morning.

On Friday evening at around 6:00 p.m. Conway was walking on Shaker Road, by himself, police told us.

That's when a driver from Springfield allegedly hit him.

They did remain on scene police report.

Shaker Rd. had to be shut down for a number of hours while both local and State Police investigated the accident.

Conway was never transported and died on scene.

At this time no charges or citations against the driver have been filed.

The accident remains under investigation and Ingalls says they're looking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

If you did see what happened, you're asked to call the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.

