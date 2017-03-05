Sunny skies but breezy and cold this afternoon

We will see plenty of sunshine today but it will still be rather breezy and chilly. At least it will not be as windy as yesterday as we see northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s with wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Winds will finally diminish tonight but with clear skies and calm winds that will set the stage for radiational cooling to take place. Another cold night is on the way with lows dropping back into the lower to middle single digits. Unlike last night it will not feel as cold as we will not have the winds to deal with.

With high pressure in control, we stay dry into Monday with milder daytime temps, but very cold nights. Temperatures will be back to ‘mild' by Tuesday as our next storm system moves from the Great Lakes to the Hudson Bay. We will have more clouds and scattered showers during the day, then a period of rain Tuesday night with a cold front. It doesn't get colder right away this time, but we do dry out to end the week.

