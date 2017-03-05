Springfield man faces criminal charges following Ludlow crash

Several charges will be made against a Springfield man who police say caused a serious accident in Ludlow on Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel received multiple calls at 3:45 a.m. about the accident on West Street.

22-year-old Robert J. Prigo Jr. of Springfield was traveling southbound when his 2002 Mitsubishi Montero veered off the road.

“The vehicle he's driving struck a utility pole and rolled several times before it landed in a ravine,” said Sgt. Valadas.

The pole was broken into three pieces during the crash.

At the same time, another male driving a Chevy pickup truck on the northbound side was heading to work.

"He's driving a pickup truck, completely coincidental... (but the) largest, middle section of the pole lands on the truck, causing heavy damage," noted Valadas, "He was trapped in his vehicle because of live wires that landed on his truck. For at least 45 min. he was trapped. It was cold, but he had to stay in the vehicle."

When officers arrived on scene they only saw the pickup truck at first, until they heard screaming coming from the ravine below.

"Officers heard screaming and yelling from the ravine and (they) went down and got that man out, he was crawling through the woods," said Valadas.

After helping rescue Robert Prigo Jr, emergency personnel had to wait for Eversource crews to arrive before rescuing the pickup truck driver. Electric crews needed to first "de-energize the live wires" that had landed on the pickup truck.

Police tell us both operators are lucky to be alive.

"This could have been a double fatality, there's a lot of things that could have happened. They were both very lucky," Valadas told Western Mass News.

Prigo Jr. was transported from the scene to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with "Non-life threatening injuries."

West Street was closed for several hours.

Sgt. Valadas told Western Mass News the Ludlow Police Department is filing a complaint against Prigo Jr.

He will face a 2nd offense OUI, negligence operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lines (driving off a road) violation.

