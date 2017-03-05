UMass researchers to study health behaviors of urban youth

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have received a $3.1 million grant to study the health behaviors of urban adolescents in the state.

The project will study friendship and health behavior among students in four middle schools from 6th to 8th grade. Researchers want to allow researchers to observe the interplay of social environment and health behaviors over three consecutive years.

The researchers hope that the study may help lead to more effective interventions to improve adolescent health in an age of increased screen time and decreased physical activity and diet quality.

The grant is from the National Institutes of Health.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.