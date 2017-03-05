Blandford home destroyed in fire late Saturday night, 3 people displaced

Three people have been displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire last night in Blandford during extremely cold weather.

Fire Chief Ed Harvey told Western Mass News they were at the scene for hours overnight.

At about 9:50 p.m. Saturday firefighters were called to the scene.

"(They were) dispatched for a fire alarm sounding which was quickly followed by a report of a structure fire at 139 North Blandford Rd," explained Chief Harvey.

When firefighters arrived they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

"Three occupants plus a dog escaped without injury and are being assisted by the American Red Cross," he added.

Mutual aid was called in to help fight the fire. The communities of Becket, Otis, Chester, and Russell, all helped Blandford bring the flames under control.

"The Hilltown and Otis Ambulances stood by. The Hinsdale Fire Department responded with their rehabilitation bus to allow firefighters to take a break from the temperatures and wind chills which were well below zero," noted Chief Harvey.

Luckily no injuries were reported.

Western Mass News did send a crew to the scene and we watched as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Firefighters remained at the property until about 1:30 a.m. They then returned a few hours later around 5:00 a.m. to take care of debris that was still smoldering.

"The structure is a total loss," the Chief said.

At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined. But the State Fire Marshall's Office, along with the Blandford Fire Department, continue to investigate.

