Springfield firefighters respond to Laundromat Express fire on Sumner Ave.

Emergency crews responded to Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday morning for a fire at the Laundromat Express.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News they did send officers to the scene.

Our crew who went to Sumner Ave. to cover the situation, reports that there were a couple of fire trucks on scene. They also spotted an ambulance as well.

Firefighters could be seen inside with a fire hose.

This was at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News, they originally received the call at 9:37 a.m.

The Laundromat Express is located at 700 Sumner Ave.

"(The) fire that started in an over heated dryer," explained Leger.

The damage to the business is estimated at under $5,000.00

"The building has been temporarily evacuated and code enforcement has been notified," Leger added.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.