Police remember two girls claimed in tragic fire one year ago in Orange

Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the two little girls who lost their lives in the tragic fire in Orange.

8-year-old, Victoria Rose Gaignard and 6-year-old, Leena Ciolino were remembered and honored by the Orange Police Department on Sunday.

The department posted a tribute to the two little girls on their Facebook page using a purple and pink ribbon symbol and saying only, "Leena & Victoria

Always in our hearts 3.5.16"

On that day last year, a fire ripped through the Mechanic St. home leaving the two girls who were inside, trapped. The pair were on a play-date.

Besides the tragic loss of these two young lives, three more people were injured in that fire.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's Office, told Western Mass News this week that the investigation into the cause of that fire, "...is still open and active."

Victoria Rose Gaignard was in second grade at the time, her friend, Leena Ciolino, was in first grade.

During our coverage of the incident we learned that Victoria was "a leader, not a follower." She was also described as being someone who "delighted in her friends."

Western Mass. will forever carry the memory of these two little girls ...who will never be forgotten.

