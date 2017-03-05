Southampton police seek shoplifting suspect

Police in Southampton are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is suspected of shoplifting.

Southampton police posted to the department's Facebook page that said the male was allegedly involved in a "recent shoplifting incident."

They did not say when and where the incident occurred, or what was stolen.

If you recognize him, you are asked to contact the Southampton Police Department by calling 413-257-1120 or you can send them a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.