Springfield home damaged in overnight shooting - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield home damaged in overnight shooting

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield home was damaged after shots were fired in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Lt. Labelle told Western Mass News officers responded to the home located on Euclid Avenue. 

He said officers recovered shell casings that indicated four shots were fired. No one was hurt in the shooting. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.