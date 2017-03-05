Springfield home damaged in overnight shooting

A Springfield home was damaged after shots were fired in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Lt. Labelle told Western Mass News officers responded to the home located on Euclid Avenue.
He said officers recovered shell casings that indicated four shots were fired. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.