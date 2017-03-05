Clear and cold with diminishing winds tonight. Milder air moves in tomorrow

After a windy and cold weekend we will see milder air gradually work into the region during the beginning and middle of the week. We will see some shower chances by the middle of the week.

Winds will finally diminish tonight but with clear skies and calm winds that will set the stage for radiational cooling to take place. Another cold night is on the way with lows dropping back into the lower to middle single digits. Unlike last night it will not feel as cold as we will not have the winds to deal with.

With high pressure in control, we stay dry into Monday with milder daytime temps, but very cold nights. Temperatures will be back to ‘mild' by Tuesday as our next storm system moves from the Great Lakes to the Hudson Bay. We will have more clouds and scattered showers during the day, then a period of rain Tuesday night with a cold front. We could see a leftover shower Wednesday morning but it remains mild with temperatures in the 50s.

