Colonel James Suhr new commander of 104th fighter wing

A new commander was sworn into office at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.



Colonel James Suhr has accepted command of the 104th Fighter Wing.

Local government, including Govenor Baker attended the change of command ceremony.

Col. Suhr is the first officer from the Active Duty Air Force to accept the role of a Massachusetts National Guard air wing.

"In my 24 years in the air force, getting the gift to enter (the) National Guard and taking over the best fighter wing in the air force is most exciting in my 24 years. It's a really exciting day for me and my family," said Col. Suhr.

