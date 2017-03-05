South Hadley HS cheerleaders take home state title

It was a day full of Tiger pride for the South Hadley High School cheerleaders as they take home the Game Day State Championship title.

The South Hadley Cheerleaders hit the mat and competed against eight other teams at Shepherd Hill High School in Dudley on Sunday.

This is the first time the South Hadley cheerleaders have won a state title.

“They really engaged the crowd and did everything to the best of their ability,” said Assistant Coach John Golden.

After the competition, the team was escorted by police in Chicopee on the way back to South Hadley.

Their coaches say they are very proud of what the team has accomplished this year.

"As coaches, our proudest moments were their performance at Nationals and earning the state title today," Golden continued.

The team traveled to a number of competitions, including the UCA National High School Competition in Florida, where they placed 3rd in the Varsity Co Ed Division.

