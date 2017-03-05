Warwick community mourns loss of mother and four children

The Warwick community is coming together to mourn the loss of four residents.

A mother and four of her children were killed in a quick-moving fire early Saturday morning. The father and a sole surviving child were able to escape the fire.

“We’re kind of like an extended family,” said Miryam Williamson, referring to her town. “It can happen here. I think we all felt like that. It can’t happen here. It’s devastating just to think about those lives lost and the two that remain.”

The consuming fire caused the house to crumble, leaving little behind.

“The dad and the daughter are receiving an enormous amount of community support. Obviously they’re in shock,” said one resident.

“Like their parents, just really really bright children. And I felt terrible for the surviving child,” said David Young, the Town Coordinator. The children will leave an indelible mark on the Warwick community. Young says the children ages ranged from 6 to 15-years-old.

Support staff will be available on Monday at local schools. The cause remains under investigation.

