Local firefighters respond to several brush fires in western Mass

Local fire departments are urging residents to be careful when starting a fire outside or getting rid of hot ashes.

Fire departments in Granville and Northampton responded to brush fires on Sunday afternoon.

In Granville, firefighters responded to a brush fire that covered about a half an acre and was moving into the woods.

According to the Granville Fire Department, that homeowner did not have a burning permit.

Northampton firefighters also responded to a brush fire they say was started by hot ashes that were dumped into the woods.

Luckily they were able to contain the fire from spreading. They say ashes should be disposed of in a metal can with that has a lid on it.

Contact your local fire departments if you have any questions regarding fire safety.

