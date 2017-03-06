Rain exits early Wednesday, then we get milder

We stay damp with scattered showers around through the night, but a steadier rain is expected with the front after 4 am. Showers will linger through sunrise, but will be on their way out-mainly from 8am on, we are dry. Temperatures may drop briefly, but will warm right up as skies start to clear. Expect gusty southwest winds throughout the day with highs in the mid and upper 50s!

An upper level disturbance will pass through Wednesday evening with more clouds and a few isolated showers. We stay blustery with wind gusts to 30-35 mph and temperatures will be falling back to normal through Thursday. We stay blustery Thursday as well as high pressure moves to our south and low pressure slowly moves away to our northeast.

We are mostly dry and colder to end the week, though clouds build in Thursday night through Friday and a few snow showers are possible as low pressure passes to our south. The best snow chances will be along the Mass-CT border Friday morning, but for now, most misses us to the south.

An Arctic air mass returns for our weekend and once again we will be flirting with potential record-cold. Saturday looks the coldest with some in the hill towns not leaving the teens! Wind Chill Advisories are possible again as well. Sunday we are closer to 30 with sun and clouds, but we do have our eye on a big snowstorm which looks to hit the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will start to moderate early next week and we are watching a weaker system for Tuesday that could bring some wet and/or winter weather to western Mass.

