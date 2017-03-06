Crews battle house fire on Dunphy Dr. in Northampton

It was a scary morning for one Northampton family when they awoke to smoke in their home.

The family made it out okay, but the fire caused heavy damage to the second floor, and now, the investigation continues into the cause.

Northampton fire crews hustled this morning to Dunphy Road, just off Route 66, after a fire broke out upstairs in this home around 7 a.m. Monday.

Amherst, Hadley, and Easthampton fire departments were all called immediately to help put it out as neighbors looked on in shock.

"Looked out the window and saw smoke, and said 'Uh oh, what is going on?' so I was just hoping everybody would be okay," said Kim Girard.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Northampton fire said that their smoke detectors may have saved their lives.

"We got the first 911 call from the occupants of the building, saying they had smoke inside the structure. They had self evacuated, the smoke detectors alerted them to the fire, so they got their pets out, and safely got out," said Northampton Fire Chief Duane Nichols.

Northampton fire did not have any problems putting it out, except for a fire hydrant that would not supply them water.

"This hydrant here was good. It was actually the secondary supply that we were bringing in, down on the corner of Route 66 and Dunphy Drive, basically had a mechanical failure with that," Nichols added.

Chief Nichols said it did not cost them much time as there were more hydrants nearby, but he is still unsure why this happened. Faulty hydrants are not a common thing. In Nichols' 30 years of putting out fires, it has only happened a handful of times and the DPW checks hydrants yearly, but they are always prepared should problems arise.

"We all practice for the worst case scenario, and are able to overcome any problems out there." Nichols explained.

Neighbors will be doing some extra planning of their own in hopes this tragedy never comes to their home.

"Planning some fire routes I think with the kids, and also probably going to get one of those pet stickers for the window, just in case something were to happen when we are not here, if the dog was here by herself," Girard added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Northampton Fire. They will also be receiving help from the state fire marshal's office.

As for the homeowners, they are currently displaced at this time, but several neighbors said that they will be leaving their doors open to the homeowners.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.