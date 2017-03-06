Water main repair work being done on Stony Hill Rd. in Wilbraham

A portion of Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is closed today for water main repair work.

Police told us the work is being done by the Springfield Water and Sewer Department.

The closure on Stony Hill Rd. is between Sevryn Street and Acton Street.

Detail officers will be on scene all day were told to divert traffic.

Drivers can follow detour signs and utilize Dalton Street.

"People can also take River Road," added the Wilbraham Police dispatcher.

