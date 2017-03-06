Investigators find missing woman's car in Easthampton

Representative photo of the car Ringer is believed to be driving (Photo provided by the Berkshire D.A.' s office)

A vehicle that belongs to a missing woman from Berkshire County was found in Easthampton.

Fred Lantz, the spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, told Western Mass News that investigators discovered Joann Ringer's dark green 2011 Volkswagen Jetta on March 6.

The 39-year-old from Clarksburg has been missing since March 2.

Ringer is described as a white female, 5' 7" tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes, but may be wearing colored contact lenses. She has brown hair with purple streaks and tattoos including one that is the full length of her right arm, specifically a female image from her wrist to elbow.

Ringer also has piercings on her face and torso area.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 499-1112 or Mass. State Police in Cheshire at (413) 743-4700.

