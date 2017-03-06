Gas prices down 2 cents per gallon in Massachusetts - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Gas prices down 2 cents per gallon in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - Gasoline prices in Massachusetts are down again, the sixth consecutive week of lower prices at the pump.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular gasoline is now selling for an average of $2.15 per gallon, 2 cents lower than last week.

The cost is also 16 cents lower than the current national average for the same grade, but 45 cents higher than the Bay State price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.01 per gallon and as high as $2.39.

