Officials release new details on Warwick fire victims

A small town in Franklin County is reeling over the loss of a mother and four children after a fire on Saturday.

Today, we learned the fire claimed the life of 42-year-old Lucinda Seago and four of her children, while her husband and another child were able to escape.

The story is just heartbreaking and horrific as those in a town with less than 800 people lose five of their own.

We have learned more about Seago and four of her four children - that she was not just a mother, but a nurse as well as a member of town government.

"The pain in this town is indescribable," said Warwick town coordinator Scott Young.

The small town of Warwick is dealing with the loss of Seago and four of her children - ages 7, 9, 12, and 15.

"They are kind of like brothers and sisters and it's devastating for all of them," Young added.

Their loss felt in this tight knit community as some of the victims attending the Warwick Community School along with 50 or so others.

Today, services were on-hand for students and staff. It comes as those in town rally around the survivors - a father and another child - who managed to escape the fire that tore through the family home.

Miryam Williams was among those at the church and school on Sunday trying to provide comfort to the survivors. She serves on the broadband board with the father, who she describes as "steady, smart technically adept."

His involvement in community government can be seen through his wife as well. The town's website lists Lucinda Seago as a member of the board of health. She was also a graduate of Mount Wachusett Community College as a nurse.

Mount Wachusett Community College President Dr. Daniel Asquino released a statement Monday that read:

"On behalf of the entire MWCC family, I would like to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of Lucinda Seago who was tragically killed in a house fire along with four of her children. The thoughts and prayers of the college community are with Lucinda, her family and everyone she touched both here at the college and out in the community. Lucinda was a tutor in the college’s Academic Support Center and also graduated from the college’s Registered Nurse program. She was an amazing giver of her time as she tutored MWCC students, while continuing her education, working in her nursing job and having an active family life. She will be missed."

Officials said that they are still trying to work out what caused this deadly fire. One possibility is a wooden stove, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.