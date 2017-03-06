"Serious injury" reported in Springfield crash on State Street

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Street in Springfield on Monday.

The Springfield Police Department's, Sgt. Arpin, confirmed the accident with Western Mass News just before 1 p.m.

"There's quite a serious injury...Not a fatality though," Arpin said.

There has been no word yet if there were any other injuries.

Further details on the circumstances of the crash were not made immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and pass along any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.