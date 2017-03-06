Two arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money in Chicopee

Two people are facing charges after allegedly passing counterfeit money at two Chicopee stores.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Saturday afternoon, police were called to Walmart for a report of a past larceny using counterfeit money.

Officers arrived, spoke with store employees, and were able to identify suspects that were in a vehicle in the parking lot.

"As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined the parties used fake money to purchase approximately $1,000 in items at the Walmart and also Home Depot," Wilk explained.

Detectives then also reportedly seized $6,000 in fake $100 bills from the vehicle.

The suspects, 27-year-old Shawn Johnson of Bronx, NY and a juvenile, were arrested and are facing charges including larceny over $250 by a single scheme, uttering counterfeit notes, and possession of counterfeit notes. The juvenile is also facing one addition count of possession of counterfeit notes.

Johnson is being held at the Ludlow Correctional Facility until his arraignment in Chicopee District Court.

Chicopee Police are now working with the Secret Service on the case.

