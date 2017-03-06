Police: two arrested, 300 bags of suspected drugs seized in Greenfield

Two people were arrested and hundreds of bags of suspected drugs were seized after a traffic stop Monday evening in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that around 9:30 p.m. Monday, an officer was on-patrol near the rotary when he reportedly saw an SUV get off the highway at a high rate of speed and come to an abrupt stop at the end of the off ramp.

Because of that abrupt stop, a vehicle in the rotary also had to stop suddenly to avoid hitting the SUV.

A little while later, police pulled over that SUV on Wisdom Way and after a brief investigation, Greenfield Police said that officers reportedly found “300 packages of suspected heroin and $999 dollars in cash.”

The driver of the SUV, 24-year-old Harold Hiram Cantres-Rosario of Holyoke, and his passenger, 21-year-old Mirose Rodriguez of Holyoke, were both arrested and are facing multiple drug related charges.

Cantres-Rosario is also facing a charge of failure to stop or yield.

Bail was set to $5,000. They were both transported to Franklin County House of Correction until they appear in court.

