Police: two arrested, 300 bags of suspected drugs seized in Gree - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police: two arrested, 300 bags of suspected drugs seized in Greenfield

Posted: Updated:
(Photo provided by Greenfield Police) (Photo provided by Greenfield Police)
(Photos provided by Greenfield Police) (Photos provided by Greenfield Police)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two people were arrested and hundreds of bags of suspected drugs were seized after a traffic stop Monday evening in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that around 9:30 p.m. Monday, an officer was on-patrol near the rotary when he reportedly saw an SUV get off the highway at a high rate of speed and come to an abrupt stop at the end of the off ramp.

Because of that abrupt stop, a vehicle in the rotary also had to stop suddenly to avoid hitting the SUV.

A little while later, police pulled over that SUV on Wisdom Way and after a brief investigation, Greenfield Police said that officers reportedly found “300 packages of suspected heroin and $999 dollars in cash.”

The driver of the SUV, 24-year-old Harold Hiram Cantres-Rosario of Holyoke, and his passenger, 21-year-old Mirose Rodriguez of Holyoke, were both arrested and are facing multiple drug related charges.

Cantres-Rosario is also facing a charge of failure to stop or yield.

Bail was set to $5,000.  They were both transported to Franklin County House of Correction until they appear in court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.