Doctors suggest treating now for spring allergies

Spring may not be here, but spring allergies are. Local doctors said that if you haven't already, believe it or not, now is the time to start your allergy medication.



It seems a little crazy to be talking about spring allergies on March 6, but thanks to a pretty mild winter, and those warm temperatures we had last month, in the allergy world, spring has sprung.

Spring officially arrives on March 20, but daffodils, crocus, and a few breeds of trees didn't get the memo. Some buds are popping in western Massachusetts and that means so are allergies.

"Typically in the past, spring allergies have really emerged in April because of the tree pollens that come out, but the last couple of years, with the mild winters and early spring, we certainly saw people in early March last year who are starting to come in and complain about tree pollen," said Dr. David Robertson with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.

Robertson said that this year is the same story.

"Yah! Absolutely. I've seen people this week already who are complaining about springtime stuff," Robertson explained.

Robertson said that now is the time to start building up that immune system with medication. Antihistamines are usually fast acting.

"The antihistamines which help more with sneezing and itching, those you'll actually see some benefit within a few hours," Robertson explained.

However, Robertson said that it's the nasal steroids that take more time.

"The nasal sprays, which are actually the most effective family of medicine, like Flonase, Nasacort, Rhinocort, those actually take a week or two before you're going to see the maximum affect," Robertson

As for holistic treatment methods? One circulating right now is to take local honey, that it gets local pollen into your system and builds up your immunity naturally.

"Unfortunately, it is a myth. They studied this a few different times and it seems like the only way it has a benefit is if you take the pollen and mix it in with the honey and eat it like that, then sometimes you get an itchy mouth," Robertson noted.

The good news: those nasal steroids, Robertson said, work so well? This season, they are available without a prescription.

Those nasal sprays can be upwards of $30 per bottle over the counter. However, Dr. Robertson said that most insurance companies will still cover the cost if you have a doctor's prescription. As always, make sure you check with your doctor before taking any medications.

