West Springfield Police ask for help in identifying 3 larceny suspects

Do you recognize these men? If so, the West Springfield Police Department wants to hear from you.

They're wanted in connection to recent larcenies at several convenience stores in town.

West Springfield Police posted the notice to their Facebook page Monday afternoon asking for the public's help in identifying them.

If you do know any of these men, contact the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210. You may remain anonymous.

