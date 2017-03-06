Police: masked man robs Springfield sub shop at gunpoint

The Major Crime Unit, along with Springfield Police, are investigating an armed robbery that took place at 3 p.m. Monday.

The suspect, according to police, entered the D’Angelo’s sandwich shop in all black clothing.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that is when the suspect “showed a handgun.”

The suspect was reportedly able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in the direction of Parker Street, police said.

K-9 units were in the area and helping with the search of the suspect.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413)787-6355.

