West Springfield man from Iraq responds to new travel order

President Donald Trump signed a reworked version of his travel ban Monday morning.

The ban, which stirred up a lot of controversy when it was first signed, still bans citizens from six Muslim-majority countries from getting new visas.

It also temporarily shuts down America's refugee program.

"It's different, but it's not different," said Mohammed Najeeb.

That's how many people view President Trump's revised travel ban, which leaves Iraq off the list of banned countries.

"It's still the same. It's still the same to me because we're generalizing over a whole nation and that's not how it should be," Najeeb added.

Najeeb came to the United States from Iraq in November 2009.

"I came here under an SIV program, which is the special immigrant visa program, awarded to people who worked on behalf of or for the U.S. government," Najeeb noted.

Najeeb still has family members back in Iraq.

"They see themselves as an ally to the humanity, not only to the Americans. We all love life, we love democracy, we love peace," Najeeb said.

So while Najeeb's home country is no longer on the list, the new travel order affects would-be visitors from six Muslim-majority countries.

However, the Trump administration said that the travel order is not a 'Muslim ban' and has nothing to do with religion.

The revised order removes language from the first one that would give priority to religious minorities, helping Christians get into the U.S. while excluding Muslims.

"Crime doesn't have race, doesn't have religion, doesn't have a color," Najeeb added.

Najeeb said that he's been receiving a lot of support from his community.

