First responders discuss dealing with emotional tolls of emergency calls

Every day, first responders are called upon to put their lives in danger to help total strangers.

Sometimes, those calls take a toll on more than just their physical health.

Over the weekend, a fire claimed five lives in Warwick. When fire chief Ron Gates went to give a statement, he got emotional.

The crack in his voice gave us a brief look at the toll that tragedies like the fire in Warwick takes on a first responder

"We lost a mother and four children," Gates said over the weekend.

They are the witness of the most heroic moments and the most horrific. Every firefighter deals with traumatic stress differently.

"Years ago, I was involved in a very tragic call where a child lost its life in a car accident. I was traumatized and suffering from critical incident stress and I didn't know where to go," said West Springfield Fire Lt. Andrew Lyne.



At the time, there was nowhere for Lyne to go. He had to work through it on his own. He and a few other firefighters came together and got training to bring back to their departments, so no one else had to fight through the experience alone.



"The conversation has changed because there is a conversation. Years ago, there was no conversation on what to do, how to feel. Now, it's an open honest conversation about what happened," Lyne added.



Dr. Stuart Anfang, vice chair of psychiatry at Baystate Medical Center, said that this trauma can build up slowly throughout a career and effect a first responder at any time.



"Often, what we see is vicarious trauma or secondary trauma, where they are seeing a lot of trauma because of their job. It's not necessarily trauma to them, but they wittiness it. That has an accumulated effect over time," Anfang noted.



Lyne said that they try to acknowledge when someone has a tough shift and make sure that stress and trauma is acknowledged.



"New paramedics coming on the job will do upwards of 20 to 25 calls a day on the ambulance and we have to make sure those guys don't burn out. Our job is to slow it down and process the calls that are traumatizing them, so they can last longer and not after 10 years say I can't do it anymore," Lyne explained.

Anfang added, "The key here is that no one should suffer in silence. If they are suffering that help is available and help is very effective.



When something like the multiple fatal fire in Warwick happens, surrounding towns will reach out to that department to offer peer counseling services.

