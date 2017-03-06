Grand opening date set for Springfield's Union Station

It's a project decades in the making, but now the new Union Station in Springfield has a grand opening date.

Officials are hoping that the transportation hub will be up and running by mid-summer.

The $95 million project is nearing its conclusion and on Monday, we got a better look at what the new Union Station will be like.

They hope to open the doors on June 25, but there's still some work to be done before they celebrate the re-opening.

"It's my first time actually coming back and it actually brought tears to my eyes," said Rosemary Tracey-Woods.

Tracey-Woods first came to Springfield's Union Station 50 years ago.

"I'm originally from Philly and I'll never forget the day that I left Philadelphia to come to Springfield," Tracey-Woods explained.

She came to meet her fiancee, who was flying out of Westover Air Reserve Base to serve in Vietnam.

On Monday, she got a chance to step foot in the new Union Station as officials updated the long-awaited project.

"They said it would never be done. It has been done," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Sarno joined by Rep. Richard Neal and other local leaders to announce that the new Union Station will open on Sunday, June 25.

In addition to housing Amtrak service, Neal said that he's hoping that Peter Pan bus service will be added to the new travel hub.

"I think that's always been the game plan to have them over here, I think there's no question about that. I think the negotiations continue and as of so far, I'm optimistic," Neal explained.

Peter Picknelly, chairman and CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, said that the negotiations have moved slowly, but he's optimistic that an agreement will be signed in the next few weeks.

The negotiations would bring the bus operations to Union Station, but not the administrative offices.

No matter how passengers arrive at Springfield's Union Station, those who saw it in its original form hope it brings the same joy as it did so many years ago.

Sarno credited Rep. Neal for bringing in the funding necessary to make renovations to Union Station.

The rehabilitation project began in 2014 and now, the opening is just more than 100 days away.

