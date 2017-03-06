Money from fundraisers distributed to Holyoke fire victims

Today, the victims of the New Year's Day deadly fire in Holyoke received funds that were raised to support them.

One-by-one, families were handed their checks from the public fund to support them in the transition after the tragic fire.



"We all got together and the community was good and helped everybody out with donations and stuff," said Armando Perez.

The Mayor's Fire Relief Fund was distributed to the 27 families affected by the fatal New Year's Day fire on North East Street that took the lives of three people in the early morning hours.

Although two months have passed, the victims are still recovering from the tragedy.

"I'm doing okay, getting there little by little," Perez noted.

All the donations from the GoFundMe account online, as well as checks sent directly to the fund, had cleared the bank and made it possible for the funds to be distributed.

Most of the people displaced by the fire have found new places to live and they plan to use the money to get items for their new homes.

"A microwave or something for my house or my apartment, but it's not easy," said Juan Sanchez.

Perez added, "Buy more stuff that we need like clothes stuff for the house,stuff like that."

Some victims received checks last week, so they could pay rent on a new apartment. The fellow fire victims voted that it was okay with them.

"We're happy to say that were handing out the rest of the checks to the victims from the fire on New Year's Day. They are all getting equal amounts - all 27 residents - so we are happy that all the funds got into the account from the GoFundMe campaign," said Kathleen Anderson, president of the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce.

The checks that the victims got were about $3,700.

Sanchez is grateful for the donations, but feels bad for those families with children. Its harder for them to get back on their feet.

"I'm sorry for another family, it's not easy to help the children," Sanchez said.

The fund will stay open so that people can donate for any future community emergencies. Some of the money that was also donated the family displaced from the Main Street fire just weeks after the fatal fire.

