Local Islamic society reacts to President's revised travel ban

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly announced an updated executive order from the president - one that they hope will avoid the uproar caused by the previous order.

The new order goes into effect March 16, not immediately like the original, and expires after 90 days.

The revised travel ban that previously banned travel from seven Muslim majority nations now lists only six. The rewritten order removes Iraq from the list.

"We have one common thing which is humanity and they're just as human as everyone else, as you and I and everyone else," said Mohammed Najeeb.

Najeeb came to the U.S. from Iraq in 2009 through a special immigrant visa program by working with the U.S. government. He's pleased to learn that on Monday, President Donald Trump removed Iraq from the list of banned countries on a revised travel order.

However, Najeeb said that it's the first step of many that need to be taken.

"We can't say these nationalities are bad and these are good, no, no. This is a new executive order, but it still needs to be tweaked a little bit," Najeeb added.

In addition to taking Iraq off the list, the new order also removes language that would give priority to religious minorities, temporarily shuts down the refugee program, and no longer subjects Syrians to an indefinite ban.

These and other minor changes were aimed at skirting the legal challenges that stymied the previous order.

"Even though it's a small change, it's welcome," said Dr. Mohammad Bajwa, president of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts.

Bajwa agreed that any progress is better than nothing.

"We are glad that at least one country is removed, but the best thing would be to remove all the countries because as long as any Muslim country is on that banned list, the Muslim population in general all over the world is going to take it as a Muslim ban," Bajwa added.

That's something the Trump administration says the order is not, even though the six remaining countries listed on the ban are majority Muslim nations.

However, Dr. Bajwa remains hopeful

"This is a good sign. I think he is starting to listen to his advisers, our president, so this is a good sign. I hope they do not keep the ban on the other countries for too long," Bajwa explained.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said that she's considering all legal option in response to the reworked travel ban.

