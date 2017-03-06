Community helping survivors of deadly Warwick fire

Tonight, we are learning more about the five victims of Saturday's fire in the small town of Warwick.

The Northwestern District Attorney's office named 42-year-old Lucinda Seago and four of her children, who range in age from 7 to 15, as the victims of that fire.

Flowers have been placed outside the home where a family of seven once lived.

On Saturday, a fire tore through the structure. Mother Lucinda Seago and four of her children were unable to escape.

A father and one other child managed to make it out.

"Dad and daughter are receiving an enormous amount of community deal support at this point. Obviously, they are in shock," said State Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

This family is well known in town. The parents are members of local government and as for the children who range in age from 7 to 15, "like their parents, they are just incredibly bright, really bright children. I felt terrible for the surviving child," said David Young, Warwick's town coordinator.

The priest at their church in Turners Falls is still in shock.

There isn't much left of the home and we were told by town officials that following the fire, those in town got together clothing and other items for the father and daughter.

Those who care for the family wonder how they can possibly help in such a heartbreaking time.

We are told that fundraising efforts are being made by the family's church in Turners Falls. We will, of course, share that information with you as soon as we get it.

As for what caused this deadly fire, investigators said that they are looking into several possibilities including a wood burning stove in the home.

