Pittsfield PD seek an armed and dangerous suspect

Pittsfield Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man with several criminal charges.

Garrett Vil/Johnson, who has been known to be referred to as “Jersey”, is a 25-year-old black male that stands 5’06’’ tall, and weighs around 200 pounds.

Vil has a warrant out for his arrest following an assault that occurred in the early morning of March 4.

Police have reason to believe Vil is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Pittsfield Police Dept. at 413-449-9700.

