Brimfield Fire knock down brush fire on Brookfield Road

Crews responded to a brush fire on Brookfield Road in Brimfield earlier today around 3 p.m.

It happened right in between two houses in Brimfield, and officials say it was a little over two acres.

Brimfield Fire was assisted with a couple of surrounding departments, including Holland fire.

There were no reported injuries or property damage.

Police on scene revealed it was started by a campfire.

The fire was put under control by 4 p.m.

