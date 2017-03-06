Brimfield Fire knock down brush fire on Brookfield Road

Crews responded to a brush fire on Brookfield Road in Brimfield earlier today around 3 p.m.
It happened right in between two houses in Brimfield, and officials say it was a little over two acres.
Brimfield Fire was assisted with a couple of surrounding departments, including Holland fire.
There were no reported injuries or property damage.
Police on scene revealed it was started by a campfire.
The fire was put under control by 4 p.m.
