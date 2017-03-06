Warwick community launches fundraiser for fire victims

Friends and neighbors are coming together to help the only two survivors of the house fire in Warwick that claimed the lives of a mother and her four children early Saturday morning.

The district attorney’s office told us today that it was Lucinda Seago and her four children that were the victims of that fire.

The children ranging in ages 7-15.

The community is now stepping up to help the two survivors of the fire by putting together a fundraiser.

Flowers have been placed outside the home where a family of seven once lived.

“There was nothing we could have done different unfortunately. When we got on scene, the house was totally engulfed,” said Fire Chief Ron Gates.

A father and one of the children managed to make it out.

“Dad and daughter are receiving a great deal of support at this point. Obviously they are in shock.”

As this small town reels over this loss, they also know they have to step up for the two survivors.

Nancy Faller belongs to the same church as Lucinda and her family.

Faller said they were committed parishioners of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Turners Falls, Massachusetts.

She reached out to Western Mass News and told us they are putting together a fundraising effort to help out the surviving father and child.

Donations may be made to the affected family here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.