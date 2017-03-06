Longmeadow car theft suspects arrested in CT

A vehicle was stolen from a Longmeadow driveway this morning around 7 a.m. on Bliss Road.

Police said that the owner turned on the vehicle to warm it up, went back inside her home for a short duration, and came back to find the vehicle gone.

It was further noted that the vehicle was unlocked as well as unattended.

Using GPS technology, the car was eventually found in West Hartford.

West Hartford PD was contacted and after a short pursuit, two people were arrested and taken into custody.

Longmeadow Police would like to remind drivers that the best way to protect your vehicle is to never leave it unattended while running or unlocked.

