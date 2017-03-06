Blandford Police Dept. accept donations to help fire victim family

Blandford Police are accepting donations to forward to the Andros family as they find a new place to stay.

Saturday night, the family of three and their dog were lucky to escape when fire engulfed their home on North Blandford Road.

Donations may be dropped off at the Blandford Police Department Office on Monday between the times of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They are also submittable by mail to this address:

Blandford Police Department 1 Russell Stage Road suite 13 Blandford MA 01008

Checks should be made out to the Blandford Police Association c/o Andros family.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.