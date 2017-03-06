MassDOT presents rotary project for North King St. in Northampton

A plan to build a 4.5-million-dollar rotary project at a Northampton intersection is raising questions about safety and traffic flow.

The city said The MassDOT project would create improvements to the intersection of North King Street and Hatfield Street, bringing traffic from both streets into a rotary.

This is where that rotary would be, a very busy intersection.

The city is hoping to improve traffic flow and safety, particularly for bicycles.

They are also looking to build a rotary on North King Street (Route 5) where it intersects with Hatfield Street, right near river valley co-op.

"Part of the process is showing the federal and state government that even though it's a lot of money-- 4 and a half million is a lot of money-- it's money well spent, it would save lives, reduce crashes, and the long term cost is a lot less than a traffic signal," said Wayne Feiden of Northampton Planning and Sustainability.

MassDOT officials and the city detailed the rotary Monday.

It would extend about 500 feet in each direction on the road.

Besides the rotary, which city officials say would greatly help traffic flow, it would also have new sidewalks, crosswalks, and sewer improvements.

The city said that the rotary would also help with bicyclists. They said that intersection is very unsafe.

Yet some said rotaries can be a little confusing and not all drivers understand the right of way.

This is still a long process, and the city and MassDOT said they are going to take the public's feedback into consideration.

They're hoping to start construction in 2019, but it could be earlier.

