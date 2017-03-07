Police searching for missing Paxton teenager

Officials are looking for the public's help in locating a missing Massachusetts teenager.

Mass. State Police said that 16-year-old Eva Douglas was last seen in the Paxton area.

"Eva could be with a male party. They may still be in the local area or could travel out of state," State Police added.

Douglas is about 5'4" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, blonde hair, and was last seen wearing black workout clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Paxton Police at (508) 791-6600.

